VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — The Porter County, Indiana Sheriff’s office has launched a missing persons investigation for a Valparaiso woman and her 4-year-old daughter who have not been heard from since Friday night.
Jessica Allison, 22, and daughter Aislin Grace Allison wee last heard from on a video call with Allison’s husband around 7 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In River North Parking Garage Shooting
Alison’s husband is an over-the-road truck driver and was out of state when he got the call, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warming Trend Continues, Rain Chances Persist
The family is very concerned, the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Indiana: 798 New Cases, 5 Deaths
Anyone who might have seen Allison and her daughter or knows where they are is asked to contact Porter County Central Communications at (219) 477-3170 or 911.