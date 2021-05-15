DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — The Porter County, Indiana Sheriff’s office has launched a missing persons investigation for a Valparaiso woman and her 4-year-old daughter who have not been heard from since Friday night.

Jessica Allison, 22, and daughter Aislin Grace Allison wee last heard from on a video call with Allison’s husband around 7 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Jessica Allison, Aislin Grace Allison

Jessica Allison, Aislin Grace Allison (Credit: Porter County, Indiana Sheriff’s office)

Alison’s husband is an over-the-road truck driver and was out of state when he got the call, the sheriff’s office said.

The family is very concerned, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who might have seen Allison and her daughter or knows where they are is asked to contact Porter County Central Communications at (219) 477-3170 or 911.

