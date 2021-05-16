CHICAGO (CBS)– You can test your luck at a new casino in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.
The Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana is opening at 11:30 a.m. on Burr Street near I-80/94.READ MORE: James Clark Charged After Placing Fake Pipe Bomb Outside Chicago Police Station
Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy will be at the casino to celebrate.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In River North Parking Garage Shooting, One Identified In Video As Rapper Lil Reese; Officer's Gun Also Accidentally Discharged
The casino will official open to gamers at 5 p.m.MORE NEWS: Driver Ejected From Car, Killed After Colliding At Intersection At 83rd, Dorchester