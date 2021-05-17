CHICAGO (CBS) — Hammond police are still in search of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.
Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue.
A flyer released Sunday indicates Kyrin could be in danger and in need of medical attention.
He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV's, and ground and water crews.
There were more than 80 emergency personnel and civilians searching the area Sunday night. If you spot him, do not approach him because he could become frightened. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.
He is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt, and no shoes.
"It's been just over 24 hours, so yes, we are still considering this a rescue mission," said Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg. "If it's possible, we're searching everywhere. We're searching the water as well. But we're optimistic."
“”I’ve been everywhere trying to look fo boy,” Kyrin’s mother told CBS 2. “Just bring him back.”