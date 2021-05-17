CHICAGO (CBS) — All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened near 31st Street, after two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Chicago Fire Department officials said one victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Stroger Hospital after the crash in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street.
The victims' conditions were not available.
City officials said the southbound lanes were closed at 31st Street around 3:30 p.m., but reopened by about 4:10 p.m.
No further information was available.