CHICAGO (CBS) — Weeks before their dream wedding, a couple finds out their wedding venue at a state park is closing down.

Now the ceremony is in limbo, and they’re out thousands of dollars

Nine years Patricia Gonzalez and Brian Dowling have been together.

“Basically, just got down on one knee, and just asked if she wanted to be my wife, and she accepted,” Brian said with a chuckle, recalling when he asked Patricia to marry him.

Parents of two young children, they found what they thought would be an ideal location for their wedding at the Illinois Beach Hotel in north suburban Zion.

“It’s beautiful,” Patricia said.

“Kind of like you’re on vacation when you’re not. Gives you that vibe, you know?” Brian said.

Nestled in Illinois Beach State Park, it is the only hotel in Illinois located directly on Lake Michigan.

“It was actually going to be the June, the second week of June in 2020, but it got postponed due to the pandemic, with COVID. And then we re-scheduled till June 17, 2021,” Patricia said.

First, a pandemic postponement, then more disappointing news. Patricia and Brian learned in April the hotel would close in June, meaning their wedding could not be held there.

They had a refund coming for the $6,700 they had paid. They showed CBS 2 bank statements and a receipt from the hotel.

But so far, there’s been no refund. What’s more, Patricia, a nurse, and Brian, a truck driver, said no one will even return their emails or phone calls.

“I’m just really upset,” Patricia said. “Like, I had to pick up extra shifts at the hospital. You know, he had to pick extra shifts for his truck driving job. And it’s just, like, we worked so hard for that money, and they can’t even return my phone calls.”

Enormous frustration as Brian battles cancer.

“Dealing with the cancellations, and rescheduling, and everything else, and going in for multiple surgeries – it kind of just took a toll on me,” Brian said.

Adding to the stress: no response from a hotel in an Illinois state park.

“We want to get married, regardless. We’re still going to do it. We just want our money back,” Patricia said.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees state parks, said a private vendor manages the hotel, and is responsible for the wedding contract with Patricia and Brian.

“The current vendor operating Illinois Beach Resort and Conference Center, located within Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, opted not to submit a bid to manage the resort and conference center at the conclusion of their contract, which ends in June 2021. The Department has issued an invitation for bid for a vendor at Illinois Beach Resort and Conference Center and is currently reviewing submittals,” IDNR said in a statement.

