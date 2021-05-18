CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted car burglary in the suburban Bolingbrook Monday night.
According to Bolingbrook police, the man was inside his home when he heard a loud noise and saw a light on his vehicle just before midnight. He grabbed a gun and when to his vehicle to investigate.READ MORE: With Illinois Beach Hotel Closing In June, A Soon-To-Be Bride And Groom Are Out A Wedding Venue, And Still Waiting For Refund
Police said it appeared at least three offenders were attempting to burglarize the man’s vehicle.READ MORE: Nearly 1,700 Jobs Will Be Cut From Jeep Cherokee Factory In Belvidere, Illinois
The offenders started shooting at the man, who returned shots.
Officers found the man with gunshots wounds to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital where his condition was stabilized.MORE NEWS: Working For Chicago: School Bus Companies Looking For Drivers This Fall
No one is in custody at this time and the shooting incident is under investigation.