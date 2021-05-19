(CBS/AP) — An Illinois appeals court has reversed a trial judge’s ruling that a convicted child molester and defrocked priest can be held longer than his sentence.
According to court records, a three-judge panel of the Illinois First District Appellate Court ruled Cook County prosecutors failed to prove Daniel McCormack’s mental disorder would likely cause him to re-offend.READ MORE: Ryan Storm Charged With Kidnapping, Tying Down, And Sexually Assaulting Woman In Lake Barrington
McCormack completed his five-year sentence in 2009 for molesting five boys in Chicago’s St. Agatha’s Roman Catholic parish. He has been in state custody since.READ MORE: Search Continues For Missing 12-Year-Old Kyrin Carter In Hammond, Indiana
Judge Dennis Porter in 2017 declared McCormack a sexually violent person who should remain indefinitely in a state facility for sex offenders.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Navy Pier To Reopen Indoor Spaces Open Thursday, Fully Reopen By Memorial Day Weekend