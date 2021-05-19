CHICAGO (CBS) — The average number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported each day in Illinois continues to fall, even as daily vaccination rates are still lagging far behind their peak from last month.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 28 more deaths.
Illinois is averaging 1,513 new cases per day over the past week, down 41% from two weeks ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,370,342 cases, including 22,494 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.3% for the second day in a row, the lowest it's been since March 17.
As of Tuesday night, a total of 1,518 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 405 in the ICU and 224 on ventilators.
Illinois is averaging 1,595 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 21% decline from two weeks ago.
However, daily vaccinations are continuing to trail off in recent weeks. Illinois is averaging 62,884 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 12% from two weeks ago, and down 53% from the peak on April 12.
A total of 4,888,879 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday night, accounting for 38.37% of the population.