By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAG) (CBS)– Lollapalooza is returning to Grant Park this summer with headliners Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler, The Creator, organizers announced.

The full concert lineup was announced Wednesday, a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed the festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 through Aug. 1

Tickets will go on sale at noon. Don’t miss you chance to see performers like Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

Last year’s four-day music festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

