CHICAG) (CBS)– Lollapalooza is returning to Grant Park this summer with headliners Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler, The Creator, organizers announced.
The full concert lineup was announced Wednesday, a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 through Aug. 1
Your 2021 Lineup. 🙌 Tickets On-Sale today at 12pm CT. #Lolla https://t.co/PreRFI1XZX pic.twitter.com/lvW5LWSMC7
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 19, 2021
Tickets will go on sale at noon. Don't miss you chance to see performers like Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.
Last year’s four-day music festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.