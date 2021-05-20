CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a restaurant in Ukrainian Village Thursday morning.
According to police, a 28-year-old man lost control while driving a Nissan sedan and crashed into the side of a Greek restaurant in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. The car crash also knocked over a light pole.
Police said a 25-year-old woman ran from the scene and was found with a handgun in a yard in the 100 block of North Winchester Avenue.
The man and woman were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment and are both in custody.
A witness told CBS 2 he saw the car speeding and almost strike a person before the crash.
Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.