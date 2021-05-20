CHICAGO (CBS) — Gun sales continue to soar.

CBS 2 has tracked the uptick for more than a year now. With other businesses struggling in the pandemic, gun shops saw increases.

Sellers tell CBS 2’s Tara Molina it’s tough to keep products on the shelves and they say talk of gun control legislation is a factor.

A contributing factor to the uncertainty we’ve seen this past year, something, CBS 2 learned, leads to gun sales. With the FBI’s background checks for those purchases also up this year.

According to the FBI, there were almost 16 million background checks for firearm purchases from January to April. A 31% increase compared to the same time last year.

And, if the current sales pace continues, 2021 could surpass 2020, when a record 21 million guns were sold in the United States, more than double purchased from 20 years ago, according to the National Sport Shooting Foundation.

The manager of a gun store and range in Chicago’s suburbs said some guns are backordered, with no time estimates. And ammo prices are way up, with what he calls record level demand.

“It’s almost like the vultures on the wire. They’re sitting there looking at us. They’ve got something and they swoop down and take it. Doesn’t last very long,” said Anthony Colonna of Article II Gun Shop and Range.

CBS 2 is still waiting on the FBI’s Chicago office for specific information on Illinois.

“I have 30-40 vendors that I deal with. I call up vendor number one, do you have any Glocks? No, I don’t. I call up vendor number two. No, I don’t. Number three. No I don’t,” Colonna said.

A spokesperson for Chicago’s ATF sent CBS 2 this statement:

“We often see seasonal spikes in firearm sales, but in addition it is not uncommon to see increased gun sales based on political or social events and attitudes.”