CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was sworn in two years ago and is now halfway through her term.

She’s the first Black woman and first openly gay mayor.

The mayor has faced big challenges besides the pandemic. There’s the fallout from the Anjanette Young wrongful police raid, which the cbs 2 investigators exposed.

Young was handcuffed, naked and afraid, in a botched police raid at her home. The mayor admitted she knew about it months before, yet nothing was done to ensure it never happened again.

When it comes to the Chicago Police Department, activists spoke out against Lightfoot when she opposed a plan for a civilian oversight of the department.

And the fact that her administration spent roughly $280 million of COVID relief funds on cost of police personnel, including for security at COVID-related sites.

On Monday, Lightfoot admitted she hasn’t accomplished much of what she hoped for, but also said she has worked and continues to work hard for the City of Chicago.

“I extraordinarily proud of what we’ve done, even while facing a global pandemic, a massive economic meltdown and dislocation as well as civic unrest,” Lightfoot said. “You put all those together and look back through your history book, I think you would be hard pressed to find another mayor that’s faced all of these challenges at once within about a 12 month, really, if we are honest about it, six month time period.”

When asked about re-election, she said it’s way too soon to talk about that and that she’s focusing on the two year mark.