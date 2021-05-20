CHICAGO (CBS) — Better bring your credit card if you’re planning on spending a day splashing around, picnicking, or bird watching at Montrose Beach.
The city has installed 18 new parking meters on Montrose Harbor Drive by the bird sanctuary and the dog beach, where parking used to be free.
It’s part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2021 budget, which added more than 90 new meters to city streets, mostly on the North Side and near downtown.
The new meters at Montrose Beach were activated on Thursday, and people visiting the lakefront were surprised by the new need to pay, and they weren't happy about it.
“They come here just to to watch the birds, and enjoy the flora and the fauna, and now they have to have the hassle of having to pay for parking, and they don’t think that’s very hospitable,” Judy Koehler said.
“Everything is monetized these days. It makes it easier to find parking,” Susan Proffitt said.
You'll have to feed the meters if you park there between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The city doesn’t get the revenue from the meters, but it does keep the revenue from parking tickets.