By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)– A shootout at a food mart left a teenager and a man dead in the in South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said a 16-year-old boy started shooting at two men inside the store near 71st Street and East End Avenue around 9 p.m.

The men shot back, killing the teen and a 49-year-old bystander.

Police are searching for the suspects who ran off after the shooting.

