CHICAGO (CBS)– A shootout at a food mart left a teenager and a man dead in the in South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police said a 16-year-old boy started shooting at two men inside the store near 71st Street and East End Avenue around 9 p.m.READ MORE: U-Haul Hiring For Over 100 Positions In Chicago Area
The men shot back, killing the teen and a 49-year-old bystander.READ MORE: Mental Health Action Day: 'Take A Moment To Check In'
Police are searching for the suspects who ran off after the shooting.MORE NEWS: South Side Homeowner Says She Can't Get Squatters Out Of Her House Amid Ongoing Eviction Moratorium