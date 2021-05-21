CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s North Side just added a new destination for summer fun.
The new Ainslie Arts Plaza in Lincoln Square, at Lincoln, Western and Ainslie is now open. Friday, 40th Ward alderman Andre Vasquez cut the ribbon to open the colorful streetscape.
Friday morning, the Plaza hosted a makers' market with print makers, bakers, crafters and artisans from neighborhood businesses selling their designs.
They hope to make it a fun place for people to gather, a gateway to the Lincoln Avenue North Arts District.
Plaza managers are working on plans with the Davis Theatre to show movies there this summer.