By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Summer-like weather has arrived.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the high 80s.

The warmth continues into the weekend with above average temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday there’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers or storms with high temperatures near 89 degrees.

