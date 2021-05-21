CHICAGO (CBS)– Summer-like weather has arrived.
The warmth continues into the weekend with above average temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday there’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers or storms with high temperatures near 89 degrees.