CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a multi-million dollar project in one South Side neighborhood that is not getting good reaction from those who live nearby.

They are saying do not build it.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Auburn Gresham with why some of it has to do with its location.

A vacant lot on the busy 79th Street.

Neighbors are not happy with how the city is going about putting affordable housing here.

Elaine Wilson and Coretta Pruitt are not opposed to affordable housing apartment units. They said it’s just not the right fit here and now.

“Development of economic growth should go here,” said Pruitt

“We need to attract businesses in this space,” added Wilson.

Restaurants, retail and grocery stores. That’s what the long time neighbors of the lot near 79th & Halsted wanted to see.

They say more housing in the economically challenged and high crime area does not benefit people.

“Because if you’re talking about tenants only, that is not an investment of the tenants,” Pruitt said.

“That’s in the best interest of the developers,” said Wilson.

The women join others who also have a problem with transparency from Chicago city leaders.

Back in March, the city awarded a bid to a sole developer for the about 60-unit housing.

It’s part of the larger city-wide INVEST South/West initiative led by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. But neighbors feel like it was a rushed process by city leaders like Alderman David Moore(17th.)

“He cherrypicked who he wanted to talk to,” Pruitt said.

CBS 2 spoke with Alderman Moore who defended his position, saying general meetings about multiple development options were held prior.

“When this proposal came back, it wasn’t final,” Moore said, adding it’s still not a done deal.

Despite neighborhood roundtables and detailed sketches and plans, he claims not everyone feels the same as the vocal opposition.

“They’re saying ‘You know what, that’s a good development. Why don’t you put it on 87th Street?’ So that’s a possibility,” Moore said. “So I’m going to go a listen to what my residents say.”

Alderman Moore says this has a long process of approvals to go. But residents feel as though he’s pushing this for political gain, which he denies.

CBS 2 reached out to developer for comment, but no response yet.