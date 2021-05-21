CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured in a shooting while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.
According to police, a car slammed into a wall as a result of the shooting near 47th Street around 2:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: From Navy Pier To Buckingham Fountain, Here's How To Spend Your Warm Weekend
Two people were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims was shot, police said.READ MORE: Police Searching For Driver Of Silver Minivan Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Ashburn
Illinois State Police shut down the expressway from 47th Street To Garfield Boulevard. All lanes have reopened.MORE NEWS: South Loop's Village Leadership Academy Hosting Vaccine Clinic Friday Night