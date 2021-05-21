DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured in a shooting while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.

According to police, a car slammed into a wall as a result of the shooting near 47th Street around 2:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims was shot, police said.

Illinois State Police shut down the expressway from 47th Street To Garfield Boulevard. All lanes have reopened.

