By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago, fatal crash, hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are trying to find the driver of a silver minivan responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in the Ashburb neighborhood.

Police said on April 17, the driver killed a person walking near 82nd Street and Kedzie Avenue around midnight.

Based on video evidence, Chicago police say the minivan would have damage to the left-side of the windshield, the hood and the left headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

