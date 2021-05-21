CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are trying to find the driver of a silver minivan responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in the Ashburb neighborhood.
Police said on April 17, the driver killed a person walking near 82nd Street and Kedzie Avenue around midnight.
Based on video evidence, Chicago police say the minivan would have damage to the left-side of the windshield, the hood and the left headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.