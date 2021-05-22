CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut from broken glass in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Rogers Park.
Police said the two victims were in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue around 9:05 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at them.
The 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, and the 12-year-old girl suffered a laceration to the left arm from broken glass. Both were taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
Area Three detectives were investigating.