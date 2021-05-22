DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm, summer-like conditions will continue into next week, with a chances of rain ramping up by midweek.

OVERVIEW

Warm temperatures continue, but small rain chances creep into the forecast.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 67.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day shower or storm. High 86.

EXTENDED

80s will cool off to the 70s by the end of next week. Rain chances ramp up through midweek.

