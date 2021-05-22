CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm, summer-like conditions will continue into next week, with a chances of rain ramping up by midweek.
OVERVIEW
Warm temperatures continue, but small rain chances creep into the forecast.
Partly cloudy. Low 67.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day shower or storm. High 86.
80s will cool off to the 70s by the end of next week. Rain chances ramp up through midweek.