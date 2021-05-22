CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway westbound ramp to Austin Boulevard.
Illinois State Police responded to the shooting shortly after midnight and found the driver with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was transported to a hospital but later died.
A 29-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries. A 19-year-old passenger was not hurt.
According to ISP, the victim vehicle was heading westbound on the Interstate 290 ramp to Austin Boulevard when it was struck by gunfire from an unknown vehicle.
The ramp was closed for an investigation from 12:07 a.m. until 3:13 a.m., police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.