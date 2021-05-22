CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver took a wild ride on a golf course on Chicago’s South Side, plowing through as stunned onlookers took cover.

If Brian Pino didn’t record it, you wouldn’t believe it. He and his buddy were at the Jackson Park Golf Course on the South Side Friday when they spotted a man taking a joyride.

“He was just going for the flags, going for this, going for that,” he said.

Pino said he ducked behind a tree but then realized the driver, who had his windows down and music playing, was not aiming for people.

“I think he hit about six or seven flags, just ran the flags over at different holes,” he said.

The collision course ended about 20 minutes later when police eventually caught up with the driver, Scott Chapman.

“He’s on a green with the cop car behind him,” Pino said.

Police said Chapman is charged with assault and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

But it’s still not clear why this happened.

“He was just joyriding. I don’t know if he shot a bad score the night before or what,” Pino said.

Pino, who recently moved from southern California, said he has never seen anything like it.