DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, expressway shooting, shooting, Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was seriously wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to reports of a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway at Kedzie Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

READ MORE: At Least 6 Killed, 16 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, Struck By Vehicle, Critically Injured In South Deering

The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were shut down at 6:30 p.m. as troopers investigated.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warm Stretch Continues, With Small Chance Of Showers

No further information was available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff