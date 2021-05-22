CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was seriously wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to reports of a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway at Kedzie Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were shut down at 6:30 p.m. as troopers investigated.
No further information was available.