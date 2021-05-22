CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk on the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue around 7:30 p.m., when people in two passing vehicles — a gray Jeep and a blue Acura — started shooting.READ MORE: At Least 7 Killed, 18 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 46-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30-year-old man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old man who was shot in the arm was listed in good condition.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot, 12-Year-Old Girl Injured By Broken Glass In Rogers Park Drive-By
No one was in custody Saturday nightMORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warm Stretch Continues, With Small Chance Of Showers
Area One detectives were investigating.