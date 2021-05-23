CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak said it is starting to resume full rail service across Illinois as COVID-19 cases fall.
Four lines will be back in business – beginning with the Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee, which resumed on Sunday.
The Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg connecting Chicago and Quincy, the Illini and Saluki services connecting Chicago and Carbondale, and the Lincoln Service connecting Chicago and St. Louis will resume in the middle of July.
Tickets can be reserved for those lines now.