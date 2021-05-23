CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 49,200 tests have been reported for a total of 24,233,267. As of Saturday night, 1,417 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 343 were in intensive care and 195 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 15 to May 22 is 2.2%.
Saturday 60,746 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reported in the state, according to IDPH. A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Saturday at midnight, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 75,546.