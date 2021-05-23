CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police received reports late Saturday night of glass crashing down on the sidewalk, falling from several stories up in the Streeterville neighborhood.
It started sometime around 11 p.m., and police blocked off part of the block. They say at least two cars were damaged.
One woman said she was standing at the side of the building at 600 N. Fairbanks Ct. when the glass struck her, too, not just once but multiple times.
"I started running," said Denise Willis. "I think it's someone busing windows. I don't know because the glass is really thick, and it hurts really bad. As you can see my arm and hand is really swollen."
She said she filed a police report, but when asked, Chicago police said they had no reported injuries.
One person who lives in the building said he found glass on his balcony, and a CBS 2 photojournalist spotted a resident sweeping a balcony.
CBS 2 also asked from what floor the glass fell and why. Police said they are still investigating. We also reached out to building management, and they said they would not be able to respond until Monday.