PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Four people were shot outside a theater in downtown Park Forest early Sunday morning, according to police.
Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. outside a theater in the 300 block of Artist Walk where a private event was being held.
A fight occurred and was followed by the shooting, police said.
Officers already in the area heard shots and responded to the location, but did not see a suspect.
Four people were injured: a 29-year-old Matteson man, a 31-year-old Country Club Hills man, a 30-year-old Harvey woman, and a 33-year-old Country Club Hills man.
They were all treated by Park Forest and Matteson paramedics. Three were taken to a local hospital, and the fourth self-transported to the hospital, police said. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, but none are believed to be life threatening.
Several windows in the area were also damaged in the incident.
Police say there is no reason to believe more than one gun was involved in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708)748-1309. Callers may remain anonymous.