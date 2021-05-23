CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a grocery store Saturday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk on the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue around 7:30 p.m., when people in two passing vehicles — a gray Jeep and a blue Acura — started shooting.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Chances On The Rise
All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 46-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at the hospital. He is identified as Johnnie Williams.READ MORE: Teenage Boy, Man Rescued After Car Plunges Into Calumet River At Torrence Avenue Bridge; Man Later Dies
A 30-year-old man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old man who was shot in the arm was listed in good condition.
No one has been taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Crowds Are Turning Out In Chicago Again, But COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Remains Unsteady
Area One detectives were investigating.