By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Soon you will be tested for COVID-19 and not even known it.

The Illinois Department of Public Health plans to start regular testing of sewage.

The program will begin in 10 counties, but by the end of the year it will be rolled out to the entire state.

Experts say they can detect the coronavirus in human waste days before symptoms appear.

They hope testing can give officials an early warning before an outbreak.

