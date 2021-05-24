DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police found a loaded gun Monday evening when they were called to the scene of a crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Early Monday evening, police were called to the scene of a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood Boulevard. Photos from the scene showed a white sport-utility vehicle and a red car that looked to be damaged, but police did not immediately provide any details about the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Lake Shore Drive had to be shut down at the scene following the crash.

Police said they quickly “secured” everyone involved, and found a loaded gun.

A photo showed a handgun with an extended clip.

Further details were not immediately available.

