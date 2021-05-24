CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday canceled a missing person alert for 70-year-old Jesse Delgado, who had been missing since Saturday evening, but has returned home safe.
Delgado’s brother-in-law, John Nolte, issued a Facebook post about the missing man on Sunday. Nolte wrote that Delgado went to dialysis at Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday and was done at 5 p.m., but has not been seen since.
Nolte wrote that Delgado suffers from memory loss and his mental state is deteriorating. Chicago police also issued a missing person alert on Sunday, but on Monday canceled that alert, saying Delgado “has returned unharmed.”