CHICAGO (CBS)– Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The clinic runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Phalanx Family Services, located at 837 west 119th Street.
The site will give out 150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, please call 773-291-1086.
