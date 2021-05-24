DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)– Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Phalanx Family Services, located at 837 west 119th Street.

The site will give out 150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, please call 773-291-1086.

 

