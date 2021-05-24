VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman called police in Villa Park to report someone walking around with a gun, and was then shot and killed by officers when she herself came up to them with a pellet gun, police said Monday.
At 2:06 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue in Villa Park by a woman who said she saw someone walking around with a gun.
Villa Park police officers found a woman coming directly toward them armed with a handgun, and told her to drop it several times, authorities said. The woman did not drop the gun, and an officer shot her four times, authorities said.
Officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the woman – Haven A. Bailey, 25, of Villa Park – was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said.
Police found that the gun she had been holding was actually a pellet gun, but it had been made to look like a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol, police said.
Police also concluded that Bailey was also the one who made the call about someone with a gun in the street.
The investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.