DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eden Green, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Eden Green neighborhood on Chicago’s far South Side.

Police said the girl was shot while riding in a car around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 131st Place.

READ MORE: Flags To Fly At Half Staff In Honor Of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

Police said a man fired shots in the car, aiming at the person sitting next to the girl in the backseat.

READ MORE: Crews Dig At Onetime Northbrook Home Of Linda Seymour, Who Vanished In December 1982

The teen was shot in the leg and arm, but is in good condition.

MORE NEWS: FedEx Truck Rolls Over On Kennedy Expressway Near Division Street; 2 Lanes Reopen

No one is in custody.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff