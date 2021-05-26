CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Eden Green neighborhood on Chicago’s far South Side.
Police said the girl was shot while riding in a car around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 131st Place.
Police said a man fired shots in the car, aiming at the person sitting next to the girl in the backseat.
The teen was shot in the leg and arm, but is in good condition.
No one is in custody.