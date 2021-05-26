You know them as the Morning Insiders but today CBS 2’s Lauren Victory and Tim McNicholas switch gears to help you mind your money and protect that hard-earned cash. The advice might save you big bucks.
We’ll give you lots of helpful information to make you smarter about finances. Watch “Money Insiders” today on CBSN Chicago at 9a, 12p, 4p & 8pREAD MORE: Get A Free Six Flags Ticket With Vaccine At Cook County Health Wednesday
Here are some helpful links they will mention during the special:
Illinois Consumer Insurance Information
How To Recognize and Avoid Phishing Scams | FTC Consumer Information
Internet Crime Complaint CenterREAD MORE: Drive-Thru Job Fair Being Held In Romeoville Wednesday
Rental Listing Scams | FTC Consumer Information
Beware of Online Fraud and Scams – Homes for Sale, Mortgage Rates, Virtual Tours & Rentals
Credit Repair: How to “Fix” Your Credit Yourself – Experian
Credit Repair: How to Help Yourself | FTC Consumer Information
Illinois Attorney General – Filing a Consumers ComplaintMORE NEWS: 2021 Chicago Pride Parade Returning In October