DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

You know them as the Morning Insiders but today CBS 2’s Lauren Victory and Tim McNicholas switch gears to help you mind your money and protect that hard-earned cash. The advice might save you big bucks.

We’ll give you lots of helpful information to make you smarter about finances. Watch “Money Insiders” today on CBSN Chicago at 9a, 12p, 4p & 8p

READ MORE: Get A Free Six Flags Ticket With Vaccine At Cook County Health Wednesday

Here are some helpful links they will mention during the special:

Illinois Consumer Insurance Information

How To Recognize and Avoid Phishing Scams | FTC Consumer Information

Internet Crime Complaint Center

READ MORE: Drive-Thru Job Fair Being Held In Romeoville Wednesday

Rental Listing Scams | FTC Consumer Information

Beware of Online Fraud and Scams – Homes for Sale, Mortgage Rates, Virtual Tours & Rentals

Credit Repair: How to “Fix” Your Credit Yourself – Experian

Credit Repair: How to Help Yourself | FTC Consumer Information

Illinois Attorney General – Filing a Consumers Complaint

MORE NEWS: 2021 Chicago Pride Parade Returning In October

Professor Fraud®

CBS 2 Chicago Staff