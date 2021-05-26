CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured when a car hit five different vehicles Wednesday on Addison Street a few blocks west of Wrigley Field.
At 1:10 p.m., a Porsche was headed west in the 1400 block of West Addison Street, near Southport Avenue in Lakeview, when it struck a Chevrolet and a delivery truck heading in an unknown direction, police said.
The Porsche on impact then crossed back into westbound traffic and hit a Land Rover, a Honda, and a second Honda that was parked, police said.
The driver of the Porsche, a man of an unknown age, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Another man was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.