CHICAGO (CBS) — With only six days until the illinois legislature goes on break for the summer, Chicago Public School parents, community groups and elected officials are calling on the Illinois General Assembly to vote on an elected school board bill.
They held a rally outside CPS headquarters Wednesday demanding State Senate President Don Harmon call House Bill 2908 for a vote before the session ends on May 31.
The proposal already passed the House and calls for a fully elected school board to oversee the Chicago Public Schools.
"Wouldn't it be nice if parents got to decide what happens with their money with a fully elected school board," asked CPS parent Bridgett White.
There is another bill Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot supports in the state legislature which would initially create a seven-member board, five appointed by the mayor and two elected by voters.