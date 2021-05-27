CHICAGO (CBS) — As low pressure tracks south of us, rain increases.
Cool winds off the lake will generate high waves now through Friday. A beach hazards statement is in place due to waves of 6 to 11 feet.
For Thursday night, the low is 49 with showers and gusty winds.
Friday will be miserable, with temperatures in the 40s much of the day, chilly winds off the lake, and plenty of rain. Thankfully, the system departs so we can enjoy lots of sun Saturday.
On Saturday, the high is 63. On Sunday, it climbs to 70.
The high for Memorial Day is 76, though mostly cloudy.