CHICAGO (CBS) — The search continues for a driver who hit a car, killing a one-year-old, and then running away.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from CPD headquarters where that baby’s family pleaded for her killer to come forward.

The family said they know that what happened early Thursday morning was an accident, but they will stop at nothing to ensure that baby, Jamyah Harris gets justice.

“She was our life. She was our joy. Please just turn yourself in.”

Through tears, a grandmother pleads for justice.

“She didn’t deserve this. I know it had to be an accident. If you please just turn yourself in, please turn yourself in,” said the child’s grandmother Rachel Harris. “You took a hole and put it in our heart, man. I just miss my grandbaby. Her mama miss her, her daddy, everybody.”

Alongside Jamyah’s mother, Ahmaya Miles, Rachel Harris said the little girl enjoyed going to the park and pool and eating chicken nuggets.

“She was fun. She loved the TikTok. She knew how to dance,” Harris said. “She always called, ‘mama, papa,’ she loved her aunts and uncles, her grandma on her mama’s side. She was just our life. She was a sweet baby.”

Police said Jamyah and two women were stopped on the 300 block of South Western Avenue when their car was rear ended by a black Chrysler 300.

Witnesses said the Toyota was trying to turn into a nearby apartment complex at the time. The driver responsible for the crash kept going, and then hit several other parked cars, before running away from the scene.

Jamyah was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died. The two other women, ages 18 and 23, refused treatment.

Jamyah’s family said as they mourn the loss of their little girl, they await the relief they’ll feel when the person responsible turns themselves in.

A $5,000 reward is also being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the driver.

Police aren’t commenting about where the investigation stands but CBS 2 learned there is surveillance video of the hit and run.