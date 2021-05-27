CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in the Norwood Park West neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 – automatically sending five ambulances – for the fire at 5812 N. Oriole Ave.READ MORE: When Chicagoans Are Getting Billed For Five Figures For Water They're Not Using, Why Is It So Hard To Get Answers? CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot
The fire was heavy at the one-story home due to its contents, the CFD said.
Two adults transported from EMS plan one Still and Box 5812 n Oriole pic.twitter.com/oiEW6Lx5cOREAD MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down On Her Proposal To Honor Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Without Renaming Lake Shore Drive
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 27, 2021
Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition with smoke inhalation.MORE NEWS: Bills Strengthening Privacy Protections For Sexual Assault Survivors Pass Illinois House
The Fire Department said they are believed to be a couple in their 60s by estimation.