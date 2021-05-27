DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in the Norwood Park West neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 – automatically sending five ambulances – for the fire at 5812 N. Oriole Ave.

The fire was heavy at the one-story home due to its contents, the CFD said.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition with smoke inhalation.

The Fire Department said they are believed to be a couple in their 60s by estimation.

