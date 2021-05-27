CHICAGO (CBS) — As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the area, a number of mass vaccination sites are closing Thursday.
One includes the site at the Tinley Park convention center in the southwest suburbs.
It's ending the run, after weeks of giving out thousands of doses.
The move comes as the Illinois Department of Health begins to redeploy resources to more hyperlocal, community-based efforts.
Mass vaccination sites in suburban South Holland and River Grove are also closing on Thursday.
The sites in Forest Park, Des Plaines and Matteson are staying open.