By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)–  A car crashed into a building after a crash in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of West Harrison Street around 8:05 a.m.

Police confirmed one of the vehicle involved struck a building.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff