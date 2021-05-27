CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building after a crash in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of West Harrison Street around 8:05 a.m.
Police confirmed one of the vehicle involved struck a building.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.