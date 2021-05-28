DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to a rainy and windy day.

Friday’s high temperature will be near 49 degrees with cloudy skies. Strong winds off the lake will create high waves through Saturday.

Rain is expected to clear by the evening.

Temperatures will climb to the 60s with sunny skies for the weekend.

