CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to a rainy and windy day.
Friday’s high temperature will be near 49 degrees with cloudy skies. Strong winds off the lake will create high waves through Saturday.READ MORE: Spike In Memorial Day Weekend Travel Expected; Here's What You Need To Know Before Your Getaway
Rain is expected to clear by the evening.
Temperatures will climb to the 60s with sunny skies for the weekend.