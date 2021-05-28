CHICAGO (CBS)– Swimming is prohibited at all of Chicago’s beaches, and the Lakefront Trail is closed from Ohio to Oak streets due to high waves on Lake Michigan.
Friday is the first day the city's beaches are officially open since 2019, after the pandemic prompted the city to close them last summer, but with windy conditions creating waves of up to 11 feet high, the Chicago Park District has prohibited swimming all along the lakefront.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement through Saturday evening, due to high waves and dangerous currents. Waves are expected to reach up to 11 feet high on Friday and up to 8 feet on Saturday.
"Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures," the National Weather Service said in a statement.
Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the Lakefront Trail also has been closed between Ohio and Oak streets due to the high waves.
MORE NEWS: