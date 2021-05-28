DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0.

Bote connected leading off the fifth against a debuting Vladimir Gutiérrez.

Alzolay wriggled out of several jams on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. And the Cubs won for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits.

Alzolay threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.

