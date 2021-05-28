CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of setting a woman on fire last month in the South Deering neighborhood.
Police said Henry Taylor turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon, five days after his victim died from her injuries.
Taylor is accused of pouring gasoline over a 35-year-old woman and setting her on fire on April 16 on the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue.
According to published reports, the woman ran to a nearby firehouse, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. She died on May 21.
Taylor is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.