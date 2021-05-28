CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 892 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the state’s average daily caseload to its lowest point since last July.
Illinois is averaging 972 coronavirus cases per day over the past week, a 43% drop from two weeks ago, and the lowest daily average for new cases since July 13, 2020, when the state was averaging 991 cases per day.
The state also reported 21 more coronavirus deaths on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 1.9%, the lowest it's been at any point during the pandemic.
As of Thursday night, a total of 1, 216 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest since March 21. Illinois is averaging 1,365 hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 27% decline from two weeks ago.
However, the average number of daily vaccinations in Illinois continues to lag far behind the April peak. Illinois is averaging 58,378 doses administered per day over the past week, down 56% from the peak average on April 12.
A total of 5,208,410 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday night, accounting for 40.88% of the population.