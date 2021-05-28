CHICAGO (CBS)– After months of lockdown, many Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day Weekend.
AAA is predicting more than 37 million people have getaway plans.
In Illinois, 1.8 million people have some type of trip planned. AAA says that's a 57% percent increase from last year when fewer than 1.1 million people in Illinois traveled.
And of the millions traveling this weekend, many plan to fly.
Even though COVID restrictions are being lifted across the country, airports still have many pandemic related rules in place.
Airports are expected to be very busy, so experts recommend arriving at least two hours early.